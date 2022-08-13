Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the dramatic draw at AFC Wimbledon

Rovers had the better of a goalless first half but a brace by Dons substitute Nathan Young-Coombes appeared to have condemned Gary McSheffrey’s men to their first league defeat of the season.
However, Tommy Rowe’s powerful shot halved the deficit in the 86th minute before Williams made it 2-2 right at the death – sparking wild celebrations among the Rovers players, staff and travelling fans.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players...
1. Jonathan Mitchell 6
Couldn't be blamed for either goal and made a couple of fairly routine saves. Went up for a late corner as Rovers went in search of an equaliser and came close to connecting!
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
A no-thrills performance. Lacked a bit of conviction on the ball at times.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
Allowed Young-Coombes to get in front of him for Wimbledon's second goal but made amends by popping up with a last gasp equaliser - his first goal in senior football.
4. Tom Anderson 6
Did just fine on his first start since mid-December. Great to see him back.
