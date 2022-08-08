The former winger hasn’t lost his acceleration, it seems, as evidenced by his sprint down the touchline when Kieran Agard’s shot hit the back of the net in the 94th minute following George Miller’s equaliser moments previously.

“It was a bit crazy,” said the 39-year-old, who secured his eighth win in 30 games as a manager.

Doncaster's manager Gary McSheffrey celebrates Keiran Agard's injury-time winner.

“For me to celebrate how I did was a bit embarrassing looking back.

"It was just a whole heap of relief coming out in one goal. That’s what football does.”

McSheffrey admitted his side ‘got away with one’ following a below-par display.

He added: "Once we get to 1-1 you would have taken the point and go ‘right, we’ll work on three in the next game’.

"To then get the winner, it was ecstasy. You earn your luck and it’s probably a bit of payback from the shift we put in last week (against Bradford).”

Lessons must be learnt, however, McSheffrey said.

"When we come up against teams like that we need to be braver on the ball.

“We shirked it a little bit in the first half and then in the second half a few good bits of play got us a win.

"The lads dug deep and reacted to a real good test. Their character shone through in the end.

"It’s something we have been instilling into them in the last six weeks; culture, drive, a desire to win, to run to the end.