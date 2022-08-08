The experienced striker became Gary McSheffrey’s first signing as Rovers boss when he joined on an 18-month deal in January but had not got off the mark until his injury-time winner against Sutton United on Saturday.

Agard was linked with a move to Doncaster’s League Two rivals Hartlepool United earlier this summer amid his struggles for form and fitness in South Yorkshire.

Doncaster's Kieran Agard celebrates his winning goal.

But leaving was never on the cards.

“I remained focused on what I’m doing here; training well and remaining professional,” the 32-year-old told The Free Press.

"I’m here, I’m playing, I came on on Saturday and hopefully I can be part of the team.

"I would have liked more game time but you have got to keep plugging away and remain professional.”

Agard’s joy at scoring his first goal since December, which secured Rovers’ first win of the season, was shared with his wife Toyah and their two children: daughter Myla, five, and son Tyde, two.

His loved ones travel to as many games as they can from the family home in Manchester.

And they were rewarded with some dad dancing following the former Rotherham and Bristol City marksman’s 94th minute winner.

Agard added: “My little girl’s going to be happy, she told me I was going to score so I’m never going to hear the end of it.

"I always believe I’m going to score. As long as I’m on the pitch I feel something will drop for me.”

Agard scored 20 goals the last time he played in League Two with the MK Dons side that were promoted in the 2018/19 season.

McSheffrey could hand him his first start since March in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash against Lincoln City and added: “He’s had a tough time here.

"I didn’t pick him for a while and then he suffered the injury. He’s got himself fit over the summer and he’s looked sharp in training since coming back.”

McSheffrey continued: "I’m delighted for him. That’s what we brought him here for; to be a reliable player and the fox in the box for us.