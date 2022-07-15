Rovers’ League Two rivals were said to be interested in the 32-year-old, who was brought to the club by McSheffrey on an 18-month deal in January.

He made eight appearances last term but failed to find the back of the net and finished the season on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring in March.

Doncaster's Kieran Agard crosses the ball against Nuneaton. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"I’ve not heard a thing,” McSheffrey said after Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Spennymoor Town.

"Kieran is just back from his injury. It’s important that he gets the minutes.

"He’s had two appearances now, which is really pleasing for him, and he’s come through them. We’ll just keep trying to get him stronger and stronger.”

Agard has featured off the bench in Doncaster’s last two pre-season games.

Strikers Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula left the club last month and McSheffrey has not ruled out further departures as he reshapes his squad following relegation.

Meanwhile, Doncaster are still working to bring in their fifth summer signing.

The club’s latest target is currently under contract at another club and the prospective move is believed to be a permanent transfer.

McSheffrey told the Free Press: "There’s some ongoing talks and negotiations with a club.

"Hopefully something can be resolved in the next couple of days.”

Rovers have already signed Harrison Biggins, George Miller, Luke Molyneux and Josh Andrews this summer.