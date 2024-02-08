Full list of Doncaster Rovers' injury and selection concerns - gallery

4 . Jay McGrath

The centre-half joined in January and was making a decent impression before a strange incident last weekend at Sutton. The youngster came out for the second half but just before the referee blew for the restart, Rovers' bench signalled for a change with McGrath heading across gingerly as he was replaced. Post-match, McCann said: "It was a bit strange really. Jay felt he could carry on at half-time but as soon as he ran onto the pitch he felt his hip flexor. We had to make the change before the ref blew for the second half. It's just a case of a young lad still trying to understand his body." Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com