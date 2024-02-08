Full list of Doncaster Rovers' injury and selection concerns - gallery

Despite the treatment room emptying out slight, we take a look at the injury and selection concerns within their bulging squad as Grant McCann's side target a strong end to the season.
1. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; EFL Trophy Quarter Final; Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers; 30/1/2024 KO 7.30pm;Valley Parade; copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229; Doncasters' Ben Close clutchs his knee after a challenge
Ben Close was injured away at Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
2. Ian Lawlor
The former Manchester City goalkeeper is not expected to play for Rovers again this season. He recently underwent a hip operation, with his last appearance coming at Mansfield in late December. "I don't think we'll see him again until next season," McCann said. "He's had an operation. Maybe if we're lucky we'll get him back (before end of season)." Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Tom Anderson
The long-serving centre-half was last seen at Notts County on Boxing Day. He's failed to make the matchday squad for any of the subsequent eight games, despite having overcome a back concern. McCann recently suggested the 30-year-old has a fight on his hands to earn back his starting spot: "Tom is probably a little bit down in the pecking order, hence probably why you haven't seen him in the last couple of games. But Tom is well aware of his situation. I've got a really good relationship with Tom and there's a lot of mutual respect towards each other. It's more selection really, than anything else." Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Jay McGrath
The centre-half joined in January and was making a decent impression before a strange incident last weekend at Sutton. The youngster came out for the second half but just before the referee blew for the restart, Rovers' bench signalled for a change with McGrath heading across gingerly as he was replaced. Post-match, McCann said: "It was a bit strange really. Jay felt he could carry on at half-time but as soon as he ran onto the pitch he felt his hip flexor. We had to make the change before the ref blew for the second half. It's just a case of a young lad still trying to understand his body." Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com