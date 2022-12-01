Bostock left Rovers this summer after turning down a new contract following their relegation from League One and has been without a club since.

Notts County’s head coach Luke Williams said: "He has been very impressive, as I'm sure you would imagine, and from now we have people talking to John and his agent.

“But I am sure a player of that quality will have lots of different opportunities available to him. We will see.

"We were fortunate enough to have him come and train and look at what we are trying to do and how we are trying to work.”

Bostock joined Doncaster in January 2021 and made 43 appearances for the club.

Discussing his departure, Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger said: “He feels he can play at a higher level and doesn’t want to step into League Two, which we respect, and wish him all the best from the club’s perspective.”

Williams, whose side are second in the fifth tier, added: "Somebody with the talent and the career behind him that John has, for him to be able to come in and be completely comfortable within himself and with the players and staff, is really impressive.