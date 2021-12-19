Former Doncaster Rovers manager and captain reunite at National League club

Sean O'Driscoll. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Stock captained O’Driscoll’s Doncaster team to League One play-off glory in 2008.

He was also part of his Bournemouth side that won promotion from League Two five years earlier.

O’Driscoll, 64, recently relocated to Dorset after leaving Portsmouth where he was head of academy coaching.

Brian Stock captained Doncaster Rovers in their League One play-off final win over Leeds United in 2008. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Stock told Weymouth’s website: “I have known Sean since I joined AFC Bournemouth as an apprentice back in 1996, where I went on to play hundreds of games under his guidance.

“Sean has always been a coach that myself and many others have admired. His work ethic and ability to develop an understanding, whether for an individual or collectively as a team, is the best I’ve witnessed in the 24 years I’ve been involved in football.

“He will bring a wealth of knowledge to our young playing squad and backroom staff for everyone to tap into having worked with some of the best up and coming talent in the country with England Under 19s, assisting Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool and managing many Football League games at the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Doncaster, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, to name a few.

“We have been through many highs and lows throughout the 15 years we have worked together. I’m delighted to be able to welcome a man of Sean’s calibre to Weymouth FC as part of my management team.”

O’Driscoll, who has joined Weymouth on a non-contract basis, will assist Stock on the training pitch and on match days.

O’Driscoll said: “I’ve known and worked with Brian since he was 15. As a player he had great football intelligence and led by example with his performances.

“He is at the start of his coaching and managing career and if he wants to use me as a sounding board, as someone to challenge him or give him a different viewpoint on things I’m happy for him to do so.

“Brian will determine where and how he thinks I can add most value. We’ve been through a lot together and he knows he will always get honesty from me and that I will always respect and back him for having the courage of his own convictions too. I’m looking forward to working with him again in whatever way he thinks I can help.”

O’Driscoll was in the Terras dugout for the first time on Saturday as they won 1-0 at Hungerford Town in the FA Trophy.

Weymouth currently sit one place above the drop zone in the National League.

O’Driscoll guided Rovers to Johnstone’s Paint Trophy success in 2007 before, a year later, taking the club back to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1958.

Stock, 39, was appointed Weymouth boss in September 2020 after working as an academy coach at Bournemouth.