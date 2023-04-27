News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
40 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
48 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Former Doncaster Rovers favourite on verge of promotion just one month into first management job

A Doncaster Rovers favourite is on the verge of securing promotion just one month into his first management job.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Billy Paynter – a Doncaster player between 2012 and 2014 – has guided Runcorn Linnets to the Northern Premier League Division One West play-off final.

The best photos remembering Doncaster Rovers’ famous promotion win at Brentford's expense 10 years on

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They take on Workington on Saturday with a place in English football's seventh tier at stake.

Billy Paynter in action for Doncaster Rovers against Blackpool.Billy Paynter in action for Doncaster Rovers against Blackpool.
Billy Paynter in action for Doncaster Rovers against Blackpool.
Most Popular

Ex-striker Paynter, now 38, joined Runcorn’s coaching staff at the start of the current season, having previously coached at Port Vale.

He replaced Dave Wild as boss in March following his dismissal “over matters of gross misconduct”, the club said in a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No further details were provided.

Runcorn finished fifth in the regular season and beat Leek Town 3-1 in the play-off semi-final.

Paynter has won four, drawn two and lost two of his eight games in charge.

MORE: Former Doncaster Rovers star busts big myth on 10-year anniversary of promotion win at Brentford

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored 14 goals for Rovers across two seasons and famously assisted James Coppinger’s goal which sealed the 2012/13 League One title 10 years ago today.

Related topics:Brentford