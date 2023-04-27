Billy Paynter – a Doncaster player between 2012 and 2014 – has guided Runcorn Linnets to the Northern Premier League Division One West play-off final.

They take on Workington on Saturday with a place in English football's seventh tier at stake.

Billy Paynter in action for Doncaster Rovers against Blackpool.

Ex-striker Paynter, now 38, joined Runcorn’s coaching staff at the start of the current season, having previously coached at Port Vale.

He replaced Dave Wild as boss in March following his dismissal “over matters of gross misconduct”, the club said in a statement.

No further details were provided.

Runcorn finished fifth in the regular season and beat Leek Town 3-1 in the play-off semi-final.

Paynter has won four, drawn two and lost two of his eight games in charge.

