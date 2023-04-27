Former Doncaster Rovers favourite on verge of promotion just one month into first management job
A Doncaster Rovers favourite is on the verge of securing promotion just one month into his first management job.
Billy Paynter – a Doncaster player between 2012 and 2014 – has guided Runcorn Linnets to the Northern Premier League Division One West play-off final.
They take on Workington on Saturday with a place in English football's seventh tier at stake.
Ex-striker Paynter, now 38, joined Runcorn’s coaching staff at the start of the current season, having previously coached at Port Vale.
He replaced Dave Wild as boss in March following his dismissal “over matters of gross misconduct”, the club said in a statement.
No further details were provided.
Runcorn finished fifth in the regular season and beat Leek Town 3-1 in the play-off semi-final.
Paynter has won four, drawn two and lost two of his eight games in charge.
He scored 14 goals for Rovers across two seasons and famously assisted James Coppinger’s goal which sealed the 2012/13 League One title 10 years ago today.