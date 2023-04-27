News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
12 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
16 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
18 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

The best photos remembering Doncaster Rovers’ famous promotion win at Brentford's expense 10 years on

It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment and one that will stay with Doncaster Rovers fans forever.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The ecstasy of seeing club legend James Coppinger slot the ball home from close range in injury time to secure the League One title – just seconds after Marcello Trotta’s penalty miss – was simply priceless.

Doncaster almost left the capital having missed out on promotion at the expense of their opponents that day.

Instead, they returned to South Yorkshire as champions with a memory made that money can’t buy.

The two sides have gone in opposite directions since that fateful day exactly 10 years ago today.

But April 27 will forever be a special date in the calendar for Doncaster fans.

Doncaster fans celebrate at the final whistle (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

1. Scenes

Doncaster fans celebrate at the final whistle (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images). Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Marcello Trotta of Brentford misses a last minute penalty that would have given his team automatic promotion. You know what happened next (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

2. The big moment

Marcello Trotta of Brentford misses a last minute penalty that would have given his team automatic promotion. You know what happened next (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images). Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Doncaster's match-winner James Coppinger.

3. Hero

Doncaster's match-winner James Coppinger. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Doncaster manager Brian Flynn salutes the Doncaster fans after gaining promotion (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

4. Celebrations

Doncaster manager Brian Flynn salutes the Doncaster fans after gaining promotion (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images). Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BrentfordJames CoppingerDoncasterLeague OneSouth Yorkshire