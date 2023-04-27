The best photos remembering Doncaster Rovers’ famous promotion win at Brentford's expense 10 years on
It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment and one that will stay with Doncaster Rovers fans forever.
The ecstasy of seeing club legend James Coppinger slot the ball home from close range in injury time to secure the League One title – just seconds after Marcello Trotta’s penalty miss – was simply priceless.
Doncaster almost left the capital having missed out on promotion at the expense of their opponents that day.
Instead, they returned to South Yorkshire as champions with a memory made that money can’t buy.
The two sides have gone in opposite directions since that fateful day exactly 10 years ago today.
But April 27 will forever be a special date in the calendar for Doncaster fans.