It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment and one that will stay with Doncaster Rovers fans forever.

The ecstasy of seeing club legend James Coppinger slot the ball home from close range in injury time to secure the League One title – just seconds after Marcello Trotta’s penalty miss – was simply priceless.

Doncaster almost left the capital having missed out on promotion at the expense of their opponents that day.

Instead, they returned to South Yorkshire as champions with a memory made that money can’t buy.

The two sides have gone in opposite directions since that fateful day exactly 10 years ago today.

But April 27 will forever be a special date in the calendar for Doncaster fans.

1 . Scenes Doncaster fans celebrate at the final whistle (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images). Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2 . The big moment Marcello Trotta of Brentford misses a last minute penalty that would have given his team automatic promotion. You know what happened next (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images). Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . Hero Doncaster's match-winner James Coppinger. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4 . Celebrations Doncaster manager Brian Flynn salutes the Doncaster fans after gaining promotion (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images). Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales