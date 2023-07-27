Former Doncaster Rovers assistant head coach lands new role at Hull City

Gribble left Rovers in May after turning down an offer to return to the youth team following a spell as Danny Schofield’s assistant.

He has now been appointed professional development phase coach at Hull, according to his LinkedIn profile, which involves managing the club’s Under-18 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gribble joined Doncaster as youth team boss in May 2022 before being promoted to the first team in October.