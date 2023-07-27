Former Doncaster Rovers assistant head coach lands new role at Hull City
Former Doncaster Rovers assistant head coach Chad Gribble has joined Hull City’s academy coaching staff.
Gribble left Rovers in May after turning down an offer to return to the youth team following a spell as Danny Schofield’s assistant.
He has now been appointed professional development phase coach at Hull, according to his LinkedIn profile, which involves managing the club’s Under-18 side.
Gribble joined Doncaster as youth team boss in May 2022 before being promoted to the first team in October.
He previously worked in Exeter City’s academy.