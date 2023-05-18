News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers confirm two members of coaching team have left the club

Chad Gribble has followed Danny Schofield out of the exit door at the Eco-Power Stadium after rejecting an offer to stay at Doncaster Rovers.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 18th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 18:06 BST

Goalkeeping coach Ian Bennett is also leaving Doncaster for a new role at another club. His exit was unrelated to Grant McCann’s arrival and Rovers' search for his replacement has already begun.

Gribble served as Danny Schofield’s assistant from October after joining Rovers as youth team manager 12 months ago, having previously worked in the youth set-up at Exeter City.

The 34-year-old was offered the chance to return to Doncaster's youth team following Schofield's exit last week and Cliff Byrne’s arrival as McCann’s assistant.

Chad Gribble has left Doncaster Rovers.
Chad Gribble has left Doncaster Rovers.
But he has opted to leave.

Paul Green, who was also promoted to the first team following Schofield's appointment, is set to stay at the club and return to the academy.

The pair initially took caretaker charge following Gary McSheffrey's dismissal before being promoted on a full-time basis.

Green previously worked in the first team as fitness coach under Richie Wellens before taking up the role of youth development phase transition coach.

He was given the title of first team transition coach upon his return to the senior set-up.

Former Birmingham City stopper Bennett joined Doncaster's coaching team under McSheffrey in June 2022.

Worksop-based Bennett made more than 500 appearances as a player before moving into coaching, most of them for Birmingham City.

Before joining Doncaster he worked at Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, serving under managers including Aitor Karanka, Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock.

