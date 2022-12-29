Michael Yarborough, aged 35, of North Shields, ‘was violent towards members of the public’ prior to the match between Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, 12 November.

Yarborough was also ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £569 when he appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 20 December.

Grimsby Town’s dedicated football officer, PC Graeme Blow, said: “I hope this court result shows people looking to cause trouble before, during or after football matches that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in our towns or at our grounds.

“Yarborough was violent towards members of the public. I am pleased with the outcome that will see him banned from attending football matches for the foreseeable future. The kind of behaviour shown by Yarborough belongs in the past."

Humberside Police say further incidents from the match are still under investigation.

Marcus Murphy, aged 28, of Windermere Avenue, Doncaster, was charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker following crowd trouble on the day.

An investigation was also launched into Humberside Police’s use of force against Mr Murphy.

PC Blow added: “We work closely with Grimsby Town FC and other partners to ensure the matchday experience is as enjoyable as possible for everyone in attendance, as well as other visitors to Grimsby and Cleethorpes.