Marcus Murphy, aged 28, of Windermere Avenue, Doncaster, has been charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker following the alleged offence on Saturday, 12 November.

Six people were arrested as trouble flared in the Cleethorpes area close to the Mariners’ Blundell Park stadium before and after the match.

Murphy is one of two people who have since been charged.

Trouble flared as fans of Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town clashed (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The other is Michael Yarborough, 35, of Howdon Road, North Shields.

Yarborough has been charged with a section five public order offence.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police, who are handling the investigation, said: “They are both due to appear at court at a later date.

“Four people arrested in connection have since been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.”

Doncaster won the match 3-1.