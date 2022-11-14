Police make multiple arrests as fans of Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town clash

Trouble flared in the Cleethorpes area close to the Mariners’ Blundell Park stadium, with five arrests made ahead of kick-off.

One supporter was also arrested during the game before fans came to blows again following the final whistle.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Throughout the day our officers were pleased to meet and talk to fans from both Grimsby and Doncaster - and we extend our thanks to the vast majority of the 8000+ supporters who helped make the day enjoyable for so many.

Police made six arrests as fans of Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town clashed.

"Six arrests were made in total; five before the game and one during the game. Our investigation continues.

"Following the game, sadly, a small minority of home and away fans met in the Cleethorpes area and our officers were immediately deployed with the incident being swiftly resolved and no further arrests being made.”

Almost 1,200 Doncaster supporters made the trip to Lincolnshire to see their team win 3-1.

Flares were thrown onto the pitch following Rovers’ first goal, which the English Football League (EFL) says will result in a club ban for those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure anyone who was concerned by the deployment of officers into the area last night (Saturday) that this was done to ensure there was no escalation, to prevent offences, and to keep people our communities safe.

"We are grateful to the vast majority for their support and understanding.”