'Fight to the death' - Doncaster Rovers man makes pledge with club record in sight

That's the message that striker and top scorer Joe Ironside was keen to hammer home ahead of a crucial game away at Colchester United tonight (Tuesday).

Rovers are on a barnstorming run, having won nine consecutive league games. Another one tonight in Essex would equal the overall club record of ten that was set back in 1946-47.

Ironside, who recently became the first Rovers player to break the 20-goal barrier for five years, says they won't be changing the approach that has got to them to this position. That is despite Rovers knowing that four points from their last two games – they head to Gillingham for Saturday’s finale – will guarantee a play-off berth.

"There's not much emphasis on the runs or numbers," said Ironside, whose brace in the win over Barrow last weekend took him to 22 goals in all competitions.

"It's about us playing good football and just the next game. That's all the approach has been.

"We've not tried to downplay it - we know we're obviously in great form. But as I've said, it's just about the next game. It doesn't matter what run we've been on. We'll just go out and try to win it at Colchester.

"We're a really level-headed group. We're just focused on the next game. We've no thoughts about the league table or anything like that. We know that if we do our job then hopefully it'll take care of itself.

Joe Ironside insists Rovers are staying level-headed and focused as the end of the season fast approaches.