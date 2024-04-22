The long motorway schleps that could bank Doncaster Rovers a pretty penny in the future
As well as a gruelling, long season to negotiate with 50-odd games of their own to squeeze in head coaches are often also out on the road.
That's especially the case as the season nears its conclusion. Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann is no different. He and his staff are often clocked at fixtures up and down the country, whether it be down to scouting upcoming opponents, watching players out on loan or eyeing potential future signings. Indeed, last Tuesday McCann was down at Colchester, who Rovers visit on Tuesday night.
It is part of the job he accepts and he is hoping that the hard work will ultimately pay off with regards one aspect for Rovers in the near future. Whilst at former club Peterborough he unearthed plenty of fresh talent from the non-league scene. He highlights one piece of canny business in particular.
"Our staff work quite smart, rather than just grinding themselves into the ground every day," McCann said, offering an insight into the hectic work commitments involved.
"We're constantly at games. So if we're not at the training ground we're out at under-21s games, under-18s games, first team games, games in Scotland, Ireland, wherever it may be.
"That's the stuff that people probably don't see that is rewarding because when you do end up finding a little gem and they come in and do well for you then it's certainly rewarding.
"I think about things like Ephron Mason-Clark. I watched him three or four times for Barnet. We then signed him for about £75,000 for Peterborough and then they sell him for about £8million (to Coventry, earlier this year) a year-and-a-half later.
"These little things make you proud as a manager. I'd love to create those type of gems in the future here at Doncaster.
"I'm not saying I want to sell anybody because the owner doesn't. But it certainly gives you a sense of pride when you see things like that over the years with players that have gone on to bigger and better things."
