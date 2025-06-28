Expert lowdown on the 'Keighley Cannavaro' after his Doncaster Rovers summer switch

Matty Pearson spent four seasons at Huddersfield. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Matty Pearson swapped West Yorkshire for South Yorkshire this summer, moving to Doncaster Rovers after his Huddersfield Town deal came to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what kind of player are Rovers getting? To find out a bit more about the centre-half, we got the lowdown from Yorkshire Live's Dom Howson - a regular watcher of the Terriers during Pearson's time there.

Q: What kind of player is Pearson and what can Rovers fans expect?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DH: He is an aggressive, no-nonsense centre-back. Not only is Pearson strong in the air, but he reads the game well and has got good positional awareness. He wears his heart on his sleeve and always puts his body on the line for the cause.

Rovers have signed a goal-scoring centre-back as Pearson is a huge threat from set pieces. He scored some crucial goals to help Huddersfield secure Championship safety under Neil Warnock's management in 2023. Another string to Pearson's bow is his versatility. He is capable of playing in a number of different positions, including full-back and midfield.

Q: How would you assess his time with the Terriers and does it represent a good signing for Doncaster?

DH: There was a lack of stability at Town during Pearson's four years at the club. The defender worked under eight permanent head coaches/managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he enjoyed his time at the club and proved, in the main, a reliable performer. He was a mainstay of the Terriers team who reached the 2022 Championship play-off final and played an integral role in their great escape the following year.

A losing mentality set in at Town and Pearson was unable to stop the club from suffering relegation to League One in 2024. Michal Helik and Tom Lees were preferred at centre-back to Pearson in the early months of last season but he eventually won over Michael Duff and regained his place back in the team.

His performances markedly dipped in the second half of the campaign as the Terriers' form collapsed and they dropped out of the promotion picture. Pearson made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes and his lack of pace was exploited by opponents. A fresh start and new challenge is probably what Pearson needed at this stage in his career. He is vastly-experienced and knows League One inside out. He is a solid signing for the level.

Q: Does he bring good leadership skills? Rovers lost plenty of experience when Richard Wood and Tom Anderson left this summer so that void needs filling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DH: Oh yes! Pearson is a top pro and a vocal figure on the pitch. You regularly see him barking out orders and passing on information to his teammates.

There were times when Pearson wore the captain's armband at Town. He is a leader of men and is not afraid to speak his mind.

Q: What kind of relationship did Pearson have with the Huddersfield fans?

DH: Some Town fans criticised Pearson's performance levels and his attitude when the wheels came off under Duff and caretaker boss Jon Worthington. Like the rest of the team, Pearson struggled for consistency and to produce his best form.

But Pearson was, generally, a popular figure on the terraces and was nicknamed the 'Keighley Cannavaro' for his impact in both boxes. He was a good servant, making over 130 appearances for the club.