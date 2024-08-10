'Excellent' - Grant McCann's verdict after Doncaster Rovers' thumping opening day win

Grant McCann was happy with the first day win but is always hungry for more.

Grant McCann declared himself content after watching Doncaster Rovers seal a classy 4-1 opening day win over Accrington Stanley.

A brace from Luke Molyneux and strikes from Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp saw McCann's men swat aside their Lancashire visitors, who had temporarily drawn level through Tyler Walton just after half-time.

"I'm pleased," the Rovers chief told the media post-match. "I thought first half we were sloppy at times, particularly in possession, but in the second half I thought we got a kick up the backside once they scored.

"We were better after and scored some tremendous goals. I felt the subs came on with the energy and aggression which is really important for us.

"We could have scored more: we hit the post and bar and Billy (Sharp) had a really good chance. We can't grumble. It's the first time we've won at home on the first day of the season for 20 years so we've got that monkey off our back.

"I can't complain. Three points, four goals. The one we conceded was sloppy but it's a really good start for us."

McCann was particularly happy with the manner of all four goals.

"They were excellent," he added. "The first one is a really good move. It got cut back to Luke.

"The second is a tremendous strike. He's such a talented player. He can score when he wants. The strike was so clean, it reminded me of the one down at Gillingham last year.

"The third goal is a great finish from Jordan. And then it was great to see Billy score his 250th league goal coming off the bench to mark it off for us.”