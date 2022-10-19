Numerous names have been linked with the job since McSheffrey was sacked on Monday following a run of six defeats in ten matches.

As of 9am on Wednesday former Rovers skipper Graeme Lee was in pole position, according to BetVictor, with odds of 5/4.

Graeme Lee during his time as Hartlepool boss (credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

He has overtaken ex-Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield.

Lee played with Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger under Sean O'Driscoll and scored the winning goal in the 2007 EFL Trophy final.

He was not on the club's initial shortlist of three names of interest but has since interviewed for the role, it is believed.

Lee, 44, was appointed lead coach of Middlesbrough's under-23s in 2019 before leaving last year to take over at Hartlepool United, where he managed Luke Molyneux.

Lee won 11 of his 33 games in charge, losing 10 and drawing 12 before being dismissed at the end of the season after winning just one of his final 11 matches.

It is also understood Schofield has been interviewed for the position.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Doncaster, was appointed by last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield in July.

But his spell in charge lasted just 69 days before he was sacked after one win from nine games with the Terriers second from bottom.

A highly rated coach and veteran of almost 500 games as a player, Schofield turned down the chance to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league this summer.

Graham Alexander, who most recently managed SPL outfit Motherwell, has been linked with the job.

He is highly regarded by senior figures at the Eco-Power Stadium but is not thought to be in the running.

Neither is ex-Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy, who has been lead coach of the Elite Development Squad at Manchester City since last summer.

David Artell and Graham Coughlan were believed to be in the frame but it is now unlikely either of them will be taking over.

Suggestions linking various vastly experienced managers to the position, including Nigel Adkins, are also thought to be wide of the mark.