The former Bradford City and Grimsby Town marksman has scored back-to-back hat-tricks in his last two games to take his tally this season to 19 goals and propel Main to second spot in the Northern Counties East League (NCEL) Division One.

Hannah, now 36, joined the club this summer from seventh-tier outfit Matlock Town, who play three leagues above in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

He said: “Matlock didn’t want me to leave, I had offers in that league, the league below and the one above where we are now.

"I felt like I had nothing to prove to anybody anymore, I have scored goals at every level. At 36 I needed to think about my family.

"I have had a few offers to go higher even now. I have turned a couple of teams down.”

Sheffield-based Hannah spent eight years as a professional between the ages of 24 to 32 and has enjoyed prolific spells in front of goal throughout his career, which has also included stints with the likes of Barrow, Chester and Halifax.

His red-hot form at Matlock, where he scored 90 goals between 2009 and 2011, including 52 in 2010/11 to break the club’s goalscoring record, earned him a move to Bradford City.

Ross Hannah celebrates scoring a goal during his Grimsby Town days (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

Hannah said: "When I was 23/24 I had a really good spell at Matlock in terms of just enjoying my football, playing well and scoring goals.

"To be doing that at 36 is really good.

"I did think ‘will I ever get that back?’.”

Hannah, who now coaches football to kids alongside playing, has his eye on finishing as the NCEL top-scorer this season – and helping Ben Hunter’s Main to promotion.

He might have had a trio of hat-tricks in as many games but for two offside calls – which he disputes – in the 1-1 draw against Ollerton Town.

"I have always been hungry to score goals – you never lose that,” said Hannah.

"At Matlock I was turning up feeling like I was going to score every week, that’s the feeling I have got back.

"This season has been very good and we have got ambitions to get out of this league.