Main are up to second in the Northern Counties East League Division One after a fruitful festive period which saw them thrash Athersley Recreation 7-0 on New Year’s Eve before beating Shirebrook Town 6-1 two days later.

Ben Hunter’s side have firmly established their play-off place with a nine-point cushion, but trail league leaders Campion by 13 points.

Rossington made the perfect start against Athersley when Hannah, whose previous clubs include Bradford City and Grimsby Town, headed them in front after six minutes.

Ross Hannah celebrates scoring against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round during his Grimsby Town days (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images).

Harry Sheppard doubled their lead before Hannah added another and Brad Grayson found the back of the net from a free-kick.

Hannah, now 36, sealed a first-half hat-trick just before the break to give his side an unassailable 5-0 lead at the interval.

Main extended their advantage through Manasse Kianga and Tyla Bell in the second period.

Hannah picked up where he left off on Monday with four goals as Shirebrook became ruthless Rossington’s latest scalp.

Bell scored the opening goal after 17 minutes before Hannah grabbed two goals in just six minutes.

Sheffield-born Hannah sealed his second hat-trick in as many matches from the penalty spot following the restart.

Greg Young’s header further extended Rossington’s lead with Hannah netting his nineteenth league goal this term shortly after.

Perry Richards pulled one back for the visitors late on to take the edge off a near-perfect few days for Main, who host Parkgate this weekend.

The festive fixtures were far from cheerful for Armthorpe Welfare, however, who suffered back-to-back defeats to Staveley Miners Welfare and Beverley Town.

Welfare twice came from against Staveley thanks to goals from Rhys Player and Jamie Austin.

But Archie White’s hat-trick ensured they left Derbyshire empty-handed.

Things went from bad to worse against Beverley as tenth-placed Welfare found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

Lee Morris’s men got themselves back within one after the break thanks to Kane Reece and Rhys Plater, only for Billy Rhodes to concede a late penalty which Staveley converted to put themselves out of sight.