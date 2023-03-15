Ex-Birmingham City youngster breaks silence after suffering ‘sickening’ season-ending injury on loan at Doncaster Rovers
‘Gutted’ Charlie Lakin vowed to ‘give everything’ in his injury rehab to get back playing as soon as possible.
The midfielder, who is on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Burton Albion, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ‘sickening’ hip injury against AFC Wimbledon last weekend.
He had caught the eye with some all-action performances in his 10 appearances since joining Doncaster in January.
Posting on social media, Lakin wrote: “I am gutted to say that my season has been cut short.
“I will now focus on my recovery and will give everything in my rehab to be back out there as soon as possible!
"Thanks to all the staff, players and fans for your support.”
Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin, 23, had been deemed surplus to requirements at his parent club despite still having a year left to run on his contract at the Pirelli Stadium.
He made just eight appearances in the first half of the season and told The Free Press his main aim while in South Yorkshire was simply to play as many games as possible.
Lakin’s long-term future remains up in the air with Brewers boss and former Rovers striker Dino Maamria seemingly happy to allow him to move on.
Discussing Lakin’s injury, Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: "It’s a bit of a sickener.
"The muscle which is attached to the bone high up in his hip detached. I’m gutted for him and for us as a club, he came in and did fantastic.
“He’d not been playing at Burton and was champing at the bit to play games of football.”