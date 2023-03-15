He had caught the eye with some all-action performances in his 10 appearances since joining Doncaster in January.

Posting on social media, Lakin wrote: “I am gutted to say that my season has been cut short.

Charlie Lakin receives treatment against AFC Wimbledon.

“I will now focus on my recovery and will give everything in my rehab to be back out there as soon as possible!

"Thanks to all the staff, players and fans for your support.”

Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin, 23, had been deemed surplus to requirements at his parent club despite still having a year left to run on his contract at the Pirelli Stadium.

He made just eight appearances in the first half of the season and told The Free Press his main aim while in South Yorkshire was simply to play as many games as possible.

Lakin’s long-term future remains up in the air with Brewers boss and former Rovers striker Dino Maamria seemingly happy to allow him to move on.

Discussing Lakin’s injury, Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: "It’s a bit of a sickener.

"The muscle which is attached to the bone high up in his hip detached. I’m gutted for him and for us as a club, he came in and did fantastic.