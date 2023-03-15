It comes as Doncaster boss Danny Schofield revealed on-loan midfielder Charlie Lakin will be out for the rest of the season.

"It’s a bit of a sickener,” Schofield said on Lakin.

"The muscle which is attached to the bone high up in his hip detached. I’m gutted for him and for us as a club, he came in and did fantastic."

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Mitchell has yet to train this week and Schofield did not rule out 17-year-old first-year scholar Jake Oram making his professional debut on Saturday if he is unavailable.

Doncaster's first-choice goalkeeper injured his shoulder in the second-half of their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend but managed to see out the rest of the match.

Schofield said: “We are still assessing him, he’s still sore in that area although there is not a significant amount of damage.

"I’d put him down as fifty-fifty for the (Salford) game."

Oram has been named on the bench for the last eight matches amid injuries to the club's other two keepers, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley.

English Football League rules state that teams can sign a goalkeeper on a seven-day emergency loan if all the professional goalkeepers at the club are unavailable.

Schofield confirmed a decision will be made on Mitchell today, with a list of potential signings already drawn up.

He said: “If we had to go with Jake that’s what we’d do.

"I’m due to speak to the physio (Karl Blenkin) this afternoon regarding this, because I need to make a decision on it quickly, then we will see what’s out there in terms of the emergency loan market.

Lakin had made a positive impression in the 10 matches he played after joining from League One outfit Burton Albion temporarily.

Schofield said: “He’d not been playing at Burton and was champing at the bit to play football games. To have this setback is really disappointing for him.

I have spoken to him three times since his injury just to make sure he is OK.