The 19-year-old, who has made two appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s first team, has joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Woltman said: “I’m very excited and I can’t wait to meet the players and see the fans.

“It’s a club with big aspirations and I’m really excited to be a part of it.

“It’s one thing doing it in youth football but taking it into men’s football is the bigger picture and that’s where I want to be.

“The club have got big aspirations to go for promotion and that’s just what I want. I want to see if I can help the club and take them where they want to be.”

Woltman has been with the Reds since he was seven and signed a new undisclosed-length contract at Anfield in May.

He made his Liverpool debut in December as a late substitute against AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League group stage.

The Wirral-born youngster also played 45 minutes against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round in January.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “He’s coming in from Liverpool and he’s a well-educated footballer.

“He ticks some boxes for us in that he can play across the front line and I think with the injuries we’ve had in recent weeks, it bulks us up in those areas.

“We’re really happy to get him on board.”

Woltman was part of the Reds under-18 side that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2021 and has scored two goals in three Premier League 2 Division 1 – the highest-ranking reserve league in England – appearances this season.

He also found the back of the net against the likes of Athletico Madrid, FC Porto and Milan in the UEFA Youth League, which pits the youth teams of Europe’s top clubs against each other.

Woltman played 78 minutes as Liverpool under-21s were beaten 2-1 against Salford City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

He will compete with George Miller, Kieran Agard and Josh Andrews for a spot in the starting XI at Doncaster and is expected to the club’s final addition of the current transfer window.