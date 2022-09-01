Doncaster Rovers pair to miss Mansfield Town clash with return dates unknown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players were sidelined for last weekend’s win over Northampton Town through injury and are set to miss out again when Rovers welcome Mansfield Town to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Centre-back Anderson suffered a back spasm in the first half against Salford City last month – just weeks after returning from a long-standing foot problem which had kept him out since December.

Doncaster's Tom Anderson has a shot a goal against Stockport County.

Towering forward Andrews, who is on loan from Birmingham City until January, has tendonitis in his knee and has returned to his parent club for treatment.

Doncaster boss McSheffrey said: “He’s still at Birmingham and he’s seeing a specialist on Friday, I think, so he’ll be ruled out for the weekend.”

On Anderson, who has also been granted time away from the club for personal reasons, McSheffrey added: "He’s seeing a specialist this week and having a couple of days at home.

"Tom won’t make the weekend, that’s for sure. We will know more after he sees someone at the end of the week.”

Anderson returned to action off the bench on the opening day against Bradford City and helped ten-man Rovers hold on for a point.

He made his first start of the season against AFC Wimbledon two weeks later and retained his place against Stockport County four days after that before breaking down against Salford.

The Ammies clash was his third game in the space of seven days, having not featured at all in pre-season.