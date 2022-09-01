Doncaster Rovers pair to miss Mansfield Town clash with return dates unknown
Doncaster Rovers are still waiting to find out how long Tom Andrews and Josh Andrews will be out of action.
Both players were sidelined for last weekend’s win over Northampton Town through injury and are set to miss out again when Rovers welcome Mansfield Town to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.
Read More
Centre-back Anderson suffered a back spasm in the first half against Salford City last month – just weeks after returning from a long-standing foot problem which had kept him out since December.
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Rovers boss provides transfer update as ex-Norwich City loanee Josh Martin nears Barnsley move
-
2
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Papa Johns Trophy stalemate against Newcastle United
-
3
Postman Andy Butler out to deliver success with Doncaster Rovers Belles
-
4
Jon Taylor back in contention for Doncaster Rovers after making long-awaited return from injury
-
5
The best performing players in League Two so far this season and the Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City and Hartlepool United players who make the cut
Towering forward Andrews, who is on loan from Birmingham City until January, has tendonitis in his knee and has returned to his parent club for treatment.
Doncaster boss McSheffrey said: “He’s still at Birmingham and he’s seeing a specialist on Friday, I think, so he’ll be ruled out for the weekend.”
On Anderson, who has also been granted time away from the club for personal reasons, McSheffrey added: "He’s seeing a specialist this week and having a couple of days at home.
"Tom won’t make the weekend, that’s for sure. We will know more after he sees someone at the end of the week.”
Anderson returned to action off the bench on the opening day against Bradford City and helped ten-man Rovers hold on for a point.
He made his first start of the season against AFC Wimbledon two weeks later and retained his place against Stockport County four days after that before breaking down against Salford.
The Ammies clash was his third game in the space of seven days, having not featured at all in pre-season.
Doncaster are still open to further additions before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight.