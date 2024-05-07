Every word Grant McCann said on play-off chances, Doncaster Rovers fans and injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What did you make of the performance?

"I thought it was a little bit cagey right up until we scored really. We didn't get going and were a bit sloppy at times at the top end of the pitch, all of us really. We know Crewe are good on transitions and we lost the ball in their half lots.

"But we scored a really good goal - the one bit of quality we showed in the first half and a really good finish from Luke Molyneux. In the second half I felt we were in real control. We scored at a good time also."

The way you managed it second half was good wasn't it?

"We didn't manage it. It was all about scoring another goal. It's not about trying to manage things because that's when things can go south for you.

"When we won two corners in the last minute we threw bodies forward because we wanted another goal. This is the way we want to play. We definitely took the game to Crewe second half."

They were two good goals weren't they?

"Yes, really good. We had a similar situation in the first half where Richard Wood slips and Crewe get in. Then second half their centre-half slips and Joe gets in and I'm pleased for Biggo. It's a tremendous run. The first goal is similar too, another pullback. I'm really pleased."

Could you have asked for much more tonight?

"We knew it'd be tough coming here tonight. People discuss form and things like that, but it means nothing in the play-offs. You have to be ready for what's thrown at you. Crewe started strong and we had to weather it but after we scored we gained control."

A couple of knocks for Biggins and Craig?

"Biggo was always going to be protected today and play about 60 minutes. Once he scored it was perfect timing to make that change. Matty just took a kick to the foot. I think both will be fine (for Friday)."

Travelling support

"They were very, very good. I could hear them all game. It's tremendous following and to have the whole stand over there it was pleasing to go over and celebrate with them at the end. But as you say, it's only half-time. We just focus on Friday now."

Is it just about managing expectations now?