Advantage Doncaster Rovers as classy Matty Craig stars in Crewe Alexandra victory

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins ensure a nice buffer for Rovers to take into Friday's return clash. Here's some of the key points to emerge from tonight's first leg in Cheshire:

Advantage Rovers

This was as perfect a performance as Rovers could have wished for in this two-legged set-up.

The gameplan worked a treat as they soaked up early pressure, got a goal just before the break and doubled the lead shortly after the restart.

Rovers chief Grant McCann, speaking pitchside at Gresty Road, was understandably reticent to rest on his laurels and is absolutely not taking anything for granted heading into Friday's return game.

"We have to be ready," McCann said. "Crewe started strong tonight and we had to weather a bit of a storm but once we got the first goal we gained the control. We were sloppy at times at the top end of the pitch but we got good goals.

"When you start trying to manage things, that's when it can go south for you. That's the way we want to play."

Doncaster Rovers take a two-goal lead into Friday's second leg.

Crewe threat repelled

Crewe's plan, at least in the early stages of this fixture, looked like it was largely built on an aerial bombardment of the Rovers box.

Long throws from the left channel were the order of the day but thankfully Thimothee Lo-Tutala stood tall and his defence quelled any danger that the hosts offered.

McCann told the Free Press: "It's hard to defend because Mickey Demetriou can throw that ball far and right on top of you. Apart from the first one where they had a free header, I think we defended them quite well."

Just two shots on target from Alexandra tells its own story.

Classy Craig

Matty Craig is destined for the top.

That much is clear for all to see, after yet another stellar performance from the Tottenham midfielder. He racked up an assist in the first half but his overall showing was as good as he's posted in a red-and-white shirt.

"I don't want to tell you how good he is because we don't want him to go anywhere else!" joked McCann post-match.

There was a slight concern when he hobbled off late on after a crunching challenge but thankfully he allayed any fears on his availability for Friday insisting: "It's fine. I should be ready to go."

Biggins on fire

Biggins made a goalscoring return to the side, ensuring it was three on the spin for the midfielder. He'd gone closer earlier in the game, clipping the crossbar just before half-time.

But he made amends with a tidy finish after Joe Ironside's pull-back. The only blot on his copybook was that it was his last involvement in the contest, quickly being substituted.

Thankfully, McCann confirmed it was a precaution.