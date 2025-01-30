'Enjoying football again' - Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux on silencing his social media critics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Molyneux says he is feeling back to his best after a stellar start to 2025.

The Doncaster Rovers winger is arguably the in-form player in League Two right now and has four goals in his last four games, with a brace in the win at Barrow on Wednesday night.

It has been a terrific mini-run from the 26-year-old after an admittedly tough period that straddled Christmas and New Year. Molyneux was the subject of some criticism on social media, with his manager Grant McCann referencing that in recent media briefings.

Thankfully, the former Sunderland man has rose above the negativity and recent weeks have seen him rediscover the type of form that saw his manager declare him "the best player in the division by a country mile" earlier this month.

"I'm enjoying my football again," Molyneux said after the win up in Cumbria - a fourth straight win in all competitions for Rovers.

"It was tough just before the new year but since then it's been like a fresh start. Scoring at Hull (FA Cup third round) gave me a big boost. Obviously it (social media) can go both ways on there. You can enjoy it but it's also tough to take at times.

"We see it as players and there's time when it's not nice. We are humans at the end of the day and we have feelings. We know as much as anyone when we're not performing or playing well.

"You do beat yourself up about it and it's obviously not nice to see things. You try and keep things in-house and the only opinions that should really matter are the lads in the dressing room and the staff. You try and think about it like that. That Hull game really boosted me and like I say, I'm just enjoying my football."

Luke Molyneux is on 12 goals for the season in all competitions after his brace at Barrow.

The brace at Barrow took Molyneux's tally up to 12 in all competitions and when you add in assists the figure is up to 16 as he closes in on a personal milestone of 30 goal contributions for the season.

"Yeah, I'm getting there," he added. "I want to try and score in every game possible. It's about getting in the positions and I'm slowly getting towards that tally so hopefully I can get there."

Rovers are back on home soil on Saturday when MK Dons visit the Eco-Power Stadium.