'Best by a country mile' - Grant McCann salutes Doncaster Rovers' match-winner Luke Molyneux
Molyneux's classy strike was the stand-out moment in a game of precious little quality. The forward produced a delicate lob for his tenth goal of the season in the 1-0 victory.
"It was a really good finish," McCann purred. "As soon as he got in I said to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) 'this is a goal'. He's back now, Mols. He was getting some unfair treatment and I had a conversation with him. Social media is a horrible, horrible place these days. And when you have a bad game it can hinder and hurt people. It really can.
"We've given him moral support and when he's on his form, like he has been these last two games (Hull last week) he is the best in this division by a country mile. And he showed glimpses of that today."
Molyneux's strike should have been followed up by a second goal just after, but for Billy Sharp's horror miss from just a few yards out. Thankfully it didn't cost Rovers as Gillingham barely threatened Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal in the second half.
"It was a scrappy game," McCann added. "We weren't quite sure what Gillingham were going to do today. We had to be adaptable.
"We had to ride a bit of a storm which we expected but we stood firm and scored a tremendous goal on the break. We've dug in here today and got a good three points.
"We lost our last league game to Port Vale but today we've responded. But we need to kick on now."
Rovers' next outing is a home game against Harrogate next Saturday.
