England Women v Latvia Women: Can I get tickets? Is it on television? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Ellen White scored the winner against Austria in Sunderland and could make history in Doncaster by equaling or surpassing Kelly Smith's all-time goalscoring record. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Image

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is England Women v Latvia Women?

England take on Latvia this coming Tuesday (November 30) at the Keepmoat Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm.

The match is a qualifier ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Keepmoat Stadium last hosted England Women in 2016 when they drew 0-0 with France in a friendly in front of a crowd of 7,398.

How do things stand in the group?

England’s 1-0 win over Austria at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday extended their lead at the top of Group D to five points.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have won five out of five, scoring 33 goals in the process and they are yet to concede.

Latvia are bottom of the group and have lost all four of their games.

England ran out 10-0 winners when these sides met in Riga last month.

Are there any tickets available for England Women v Latvia Women?

Tickets are priced £15 for adults, £5 for concessions (Over 60s & 18-24) and £2.50 for Under 16s.

They can be bought via the FA’s ticketing portal HERE.

What TV channel is England Women v Latvia Women?

The clash between England and Latvia will be broadcast live on ITV4.

Coverage presented by Laura Woods starts at 6.15pm.

Is there any team news ahead of England Women v Latvia Women?

England will be captained by former Doncaster Rovers Belles ace Millie Bright.

Former Belles goalkeeper Mary Earps and forward Bethany England could also feature for the Lionesses.

Manchester City striker Ellen White is one goal away from equaling Kelly Smith’s all-time goalscoring record for England.