England Women to face Latvia at Keepmoat Stadium in World Cup qualifier

Former Belles striker Bethany England celebrates with Ella Toone after scoring England's seventh goal in their World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Lionesses will face Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday 30 November (7pm) in a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will meet Austria at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday 27 November before travelling to Doncaster for their final fixture of the calendar year.

England started their Group D qualifying campaign with 8-0 and 10-0 wins over North Macedonia and Luxembourg respectively.

England Women played France at Keepmoat Stadium in 2016. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Keepmoat Stadium last hosted England Women in 2016 when they drew 0-0 with France in a friendly in front of a crowd of 7,398.

England’s squad for this month’s qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Latvia includes three former Belles players in Millie Bright, Bethany England and Mary Earps.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “We are excited to visit the Keepmoat Stadium at the end of the year. Visiting another great venue in the north of England is hopefully welcome news for our many supporters in the region.

“Doncaster Rovers Belles are one of the most famous names in women’s football in this country and have a great history that I am learning all about. The same is true of Sunderland and it’s astonishing just how many of our current England players started their careers in Yorkshire and the North East.

“Hopefully our visits to Sunderland and Doncaster will not only attract a lot of supporters but will also inspire the next generation of England hopefuls from both regions.

"We can’t wait to visit in November, but of course before then we have two important fixtures to look forward to, starting next Saturday at Wembley Stadium against Northern Ireland. All in all, it’s going to be a very exciting way to round off 2021.”

Tickets for the match against Latvia at the Keepmoat Stadium are on sale now exclusively to My England Football members.

Supporters can sign-up for free to become a My England Football member via https://www.englandfootball.com/members.