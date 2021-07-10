England v Italy: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

England manager Gareth Southgate. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

While this is England’s first appearance in a Euros final, Italy have only won this tournament once in 1968 when they beat Yugoslavia in Rome but have since been in two finals.

The Italians are evens to win the trophy with England at 4/5 to win their first ever Euros. The Three Lions will have the vast majority of Wembley behind them but Italy are on an intimidating 33-match unbeaten run, which makes England only slight favourites at 7/4 with Italy 15/8 to win in 90 minutes.

Harry Kane is 6/4 to score anytime in the final and is on four goals after his tap-in following Kasper Schmeichel’s penalty save. Ciro Immobile has found it difficult in front of goal as his tournament has progressed and hasn’t been able to score in four matches. The Lazio striker is still 21/10 to score anytime and has the trust of his manager Roberto Mancini.

Raheem Sterling is 3/1 and would almost certainly have got his fourth of the tournament if Simon Kjaer hadn’t put the ball in his own net in the semi-final. Federico Chiesa will be a huge concern for England’s defence as he looks for his third of the tournament and is 4/1 to do so.

Best bets: A draw at half time followed by an England victory in the second half is 5/1 and considering the cagey atmosphere of major finals then this seems a likely scenario.

Italy to win in extra time, much like their last 16 triumph over Austria, is 11/1.

Kane to score and the Three Lions to lift a major trophy for the first time in 55 years is 12/5.