'Electric' winger lands deal at non-league side following Doncaster Rovers release

Former Doncaster Rovers man Tavonga Kuleya has signed a permanent deal with non-league side Belper Town.

Winger Kuleya, 21, was one of four players released by Rovers at the end of last season. He signed a permanent deal at Rovers in 2022 after a successful trial and went on to make 13 senior appearances during his time at the club.

He was loaned out ample times during his stay in South Yorkshire with his most recent spell being with Belper. He suffered a serious hamstring injury in the second half of last season that required surgery but that's not deterred the Nailers: they've offered Kuleya a contract and confirmed over the weekend that he has accepted it.

A club statement said: "Belper Town are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of Tavonga Kuleya following his release from Doncaster Rovers. Tav was electric for us in his loan spell last season, chipping in with some important goals before a hamstring injury brought his season to a premature close. A player that manager Lee Attenborough thinks can go back through the levels, he will add even more strength to the Nailers forward options. Welcome back Tav!"

The other three players released by Rovers this summer were Jack Degruchy, Freddie Allen and Jack Goodman. The latter signed a deal with Basford United just weeks after his release.