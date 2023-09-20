EFL Trophy prize money drops for 2023/24 after Papa Johns end sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An EFL spokesperson told The Free Press prize money has been reduced for the 2023/24 season as the competition does not currently have a sponsor.

Pizza company Papa Johns previously sponsored the tournament for three years from 2020 in a deal reported to be worth £1 million a year.

Rovers banked £8,000 after beating Everton’s Under-21s last night and, like all clubs, will also receive a £20,000 participation fee.

Deji Sotona in action for Doncaster Rovers against Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

They could earn up to £212,500 if they go all the way in the competition, down from the £260,000 on offer last term.

Clubs are now paid £8,000 for a group-stage win and £4,000 for a draw compared to the previous £10,000 and £5,000 on offer.

Victory in the round of 32 is now worth £15,000, rather than £20,000, while progression from the round of 16 will earn £29,5000, down from £40,000.

Teams who win in the quarter final will now receive £40,000 instead of £50,000 and the runners-up in the competition will be net £42,000 – £8,000 less than before.

The winners will no longer receive £100,000, with £84,000 instead paid out to the top team.

Clubs also receive money through gate receipts throughout the competition but average attendances are generally much lower.

Just 1,067 fans (61 away) saw Rovers beat Everton’s youngsters, which is believed to be the lowest attendance for a competitive match since they moved to the Eco-Power Stadium in 2007.

Other potential income streams from the EFL Trophy include iFollow passes priced at up to £10 each and merchandise sales.

The semi-final ties are usually shown on Sky Sports, which sees participating clubs paid a £20,000 ‘facility fee’.

Clubs will also be paid £10,000 if their tie is shown on television before the semi-final stage.

Doncaster’s next EFL Trophy match will take place against Mansfield on Tuesday, 10 October (7pm kick-off).

They conclude the group stage at home to Burton Albion on 7 November (7pm kick-off).