Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rovers dominated throughout and could - and perhaps should - have scored more in a comfortable night for them at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Despite a quiet atmosphere in the stands and six changes to the starting XI Rovers quickly found their rhythm and should have taken the lead on 11 minutes when Mo Faal headed against the post with Everton keeper Billy Crellin beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebound fell kindly to Tommy Rowe but he lacked the composure you might expect from someone of his experience and fired over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Louie Marsh celebrates his goal with Mo Faal.

Everton began to grow into the game before Rovers hit the woodwork again in the 23rd minute after an excellent team move.

Good hold-up play from Louie Marsh saw him find George Broadbent, who released Tyler Roberts out wide with a defence-splitting pass.

His low cross was touched on by Tommy Rowe and fell to Deji Sotona, whose strike came back off the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sotona almost caught Crellin out with a low free-kick just after the half-hour mark as Doncaster continued to dominate with Everton limited to counter-attacks.

Katia Kouyate was their biggest threat and had the Toffees’ best chance of the first 45 minutes just before half time but Bobby Faulkner headed his curling shot over the bar.

Faulkner then almost turned provider in first-half stoppage time when he dribbled to the byline and found Marsh, who saw his effort kept out by Crellin's legs.

The home crowd grew restless when Doncaster made a sluggish start to the second half against a development team yet to win in five attempts this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Marsh broke the deadlock with a simple finish in the 56th minute after Roberts' initial effort was kept out by Crellin.

Doncaster looked comfortable and well in control from that moment on.

Substitute Jack Goodman and Marsh had good chances to double Rovers’ lead before another substitute, Harrison Biggins, wrapped up the win.

Biggins scored his second goal in as many matches with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box which nestled into the bottom corner in the 82nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win puts Doncaster top of their EFL Trophy group ahead of Saturday’s visit of League Two leaders Gillingham.

Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent (Harrison Biggins, 69), Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Tom Nixon, 60), Tyler Roberts (Luke Molyneux, 60), Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close (Zain Westbrooke, 69), Louie Marsh, Mo Faal (Jack Goodman, 76)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Will Flint

Everton: Billy Crellin, Mackenzie Hunt, Luke Butterfield (Callum Bates, 69), Katia Kouyate, Brad Moonan, Elijah Campbell (Matty Apter, 69), Roman Dixon, Halid Djankpata (Matty Apter, 69), Isaac Heath (Jack Patterson, 60), Jenson Metcalfe, Francis Okoronkwo (Martin Sherif, 60)