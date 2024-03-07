Duo back available for Doncaster Rovers' visit of promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann's side were held to a 1-1 draw away at Bradford City on Tuesday, just days after their unbeaten run ended against Walsall the weekend prior.

Crewe will be a tough proposition with Lee Bell's side sitting fourth in the League Two standings and in prime contention for automatic promotion although they suffered a shock collapse at home to Morecambe last time out.

They were 2-0 up with just over 20 minutes remaining but somehow went on to lose 3-2 to the Shrimps.

Crewe Alexandra are the visitors to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday. (Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD).

Ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire they are boosted by the return of two players. Midfielder Joel Tabiner and defender Zac Williams are both set to return to the fold.

Assistant boss Ryan Dicker, speaking in the build-up to the weekend game, said: "Joel wasn’t well last weekend but he will be back in contention for Doncaster.

“Zac is back with us as normal and is up to speed. We have to be mindful of injury prevention with him to make sure he doesn’t he doesn’t suffer a reoccurrence."

Dicker also provided positive updates on three other players - Chris Long, Luke Offord and Charlie Finney - although none of the trio are in the running for Saturday's squad.