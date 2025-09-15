'Don't get any respect' - Doncaster City manager announces departure via Twitter post
Nick Buxton and Mark Atkins were only appointed by ambitious City back in May. The club, which were promoted last season after winning the Central Midlands Premier Division North, have endured a tough start to life in NCEL Division One.
Saturday saw them travel to high-flying Harrogate Railway Athletic and it looked as though defeat was on the cards as they trailed 2-0 going into the final knockings. But a remarkable comeback saw them score three goals from the 84th minute onwards - through Kenzie Dillon and a Reggie Waud double - as they sealed a stunning victory with a depleted squad that included just one substitute.
But on Sunday evening Buxton took to Twitter/X to apparently signal his and Atkins' departure.
He wrote: "Well that brings mine and Atko time at @DoncasterCityFC to an end! results haven’t been good enough but when you cutt (sic) a budget! go to a game with 11 players and beat a team in 2nd with kids and don’t get any respect then something is wrong. Who’d be a manager."
The Free Press has approached the club for comment. City, who are now 15th in the table, have ambitious plans on the table for a "state-of-the-art" football training centre in Bawtry that would provide training facilities and accommodation for professional football teams.
Elsewhere at the weekend, Rossington Main didn't have a league game so managed to pencil in a friendly away at Emley on Friday night. Greg Young's side were narrowly edged out 1-0 in West Yorkshire.
In the NCEL Division One, Armthorpe Welfare played out a thoroughly entertaining 3-3 draw at home to Leeds UFCA. Charlie Clegg's brace had them 2-1 up at the break but they found themselves 3-2 down with ten minutes left. Thankfully, Cole Patrick popped up to seal a share of the spoils. Club Thorne lost 2-1 at home to Worsbrough Bridge as they dropped out of the play-off spots.