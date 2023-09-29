Huge cost of multi-million “state-of-the-art football hub” in Doncaster revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former football agent Willie McKay revealed more than £1 million has already been spent on the design and plans, which he hopes to submit to Doncaster City Council for planning permission consideration by November.

The facility would be based in Bawtry on land owned by the McKay’s and building work could begin in the first part of next year.

McKay said the money to pay for the project, which would be funded by private investment, is in place.

The “state-of-the-art football hub” in Doncaster is expected to cost £55 million.

It would take about 18 months to complete, said Max Jones from Max Design Consultancy, one of the firm's working on the proposals.

"It’s definitely happening,” said McKay.

"The only barrier is to get through planning and I don't see that as a problem because KSS (the architecture firm behind the project) have already done it with Liverpool and Brighton.”

KSS have previously worked on several similar projects, including Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City's training grounds, but a spokesperson described McKay’s plans as "unique".

The site could accommodate up to three teams overnight at any one time.

It would provide training and rehabilitation facilities as well as up to five-star on-site accommodation and an amphitheatre-style room for meetings and press conferences.

Discussions with the council on how the local community could also benefit from the site are ongoing, a KSS spokesperson said.

McKay’s son Jack, a former professional footballer, currently provides coaching to children there. It is also predicted around 50 jobs could be created, if it is built.

"There will be a lot of demand (for it)," said McKay.

"It’s one-off, it’s going to be the only one in the UK. This could be better than St George's Park.”

St George's Park, home to the England national teams, is thought to be the only similar facility in this country along with an area of Tottenham’s training ground reserved for travelling sides to use.

“It’s a unique proposition,” said the KSS spokesperson.

"The discussions with clubs and with Willie have been brilliant. It’s convinced us there’s a market for this.

"The location couldn’t be better. Half of the Premier League and Championship clubs are within a two-hour drive.”

An “Elite Training Facility” building on site would be aimed at teams competing at the highest level of football, while the “Professional Training Centre” could cater for professional clubs further down the pyramid.

“If it’s quality, people will pay,” added the KSS spokesperson.

"We know clubs will spare no expenses at marginal gains. We have been slowly and slowly convinced of the opportunity that’s here.”

More than 2,000 households in Bawtry were invited to see the plans and provide feedback at a public consultation held on Friday.

Bawtry resident Richard McLoughlin attended with his eight-year-old son Rory, who currently trains at the site, and described the plans as “amazing”.

"This is a serious development,” he said.

"It’s so exciting.

"Doncaster is on its knees regarding the airport. For this to be built in these hard times is mind-blowing.”

Another Bawtry resident, Philip Barrington-Rose, added: "It will be fantastic if it goes through. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the young ones.