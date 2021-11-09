Doncaster's local non-league football clubs to visit during international break

Doncaster Rovers will not be playing on the Saturday of November 13th, as Ethan Galbraith (Northern Ireland first team), Tiago Cukur (Turkey U21s) and Pontus Dahlberg (Sweden first team) have all received international call ups. As a result, their game against Fleetwood has been postponed.

With their current poor form and injury backlog, this international break may come as a blessing in disguise to manager Richie Wellens and his struggling Rovers team.

A number of other clubs, including many in the Premier League and Championship, will also not be competing during this particular game week.

But, not all hope is lost. Doncaster’s non-league scene is always interesting, from Denaby Main to Thorne Colliery, there’s something for everyone across the town.

There’s some interesting clashes for Doncaster’s non-league teams this weekend – including a potentially feisty local derby between clubs from Bentley and Askern. Here’s a list of all the clubs in Doncaster playing on this weekend from Tier 11 and above. In total, there’s four games and five teams you can visit, although one fixture stands out more than the rest (no prizes for guessing which one!).

AFC Bentley vs Askern Miners – CML First Division (AFC Bentley playing at home)

Armthorpe Welfare vs Hallam FC (Away) – NCEL First Division

Rossington Main vs Dronfield (Away) – NCEL First Division