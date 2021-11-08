Could more have been done to prevent Doncaster Rovers' injury crisis?

John Bostock suffered a groin injury at Scunthorpe

Wellens faces having around a dozen senior players missing from his squad for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Scunthorpe United as a long casualty list was extended over the weekend.

The Rovers boss says questions have constantly been asked among the staff and squad on whether anything could have been done to prevent the injuries.

But he says it is difficult to put the situation down to anything other than bad luck.

“They are all different cases,” he told the Free Press.

“Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor and Cameron John have all been injuries they’ve had since last season that have carried over.

“Aidy Barlow’s at the weekend was just a kick and we’ve had a few like that. Dan Gardner and Charlie Seaman’s were both kicks. When you get contact injuries, it’s really difficult to nullify.

“Joe Olowu’s is a back spasm so can we look at that? Maybe.

“It’s really difficult.”

Wellens has urged his players to make the right choices away from the training ground to minimise the possibility of picking up knocks.

“You always look at yourself, and the physio is pulling his hair out,” he said.

“The biggest thing with any injury is the players have to look after themselves and get in the right recovery, eating the right things and getting the right sleep.

“But I think more than anything it’s just luck.

“Our training plan hasn’t been particularly intense because we’ve not been able to with playing Saturday-Tuesday so much and having to do rest and recovery.

“There are a few clubs out there that have had the same issues but I think it’s just luck.”

Joseph Olowu, Aidan Barlow and John Bostock all limped off during Saturday’s FA Cup win at Scunthorpe United while Tommy Rowe will not be risked for the swift return to Glanford Park as he is suffering from a sore knee.

Dan Gardner, Rodrigo Vilca, Ro-Shaun Williams and Charlie Seaman have all suffered injuries in recent weeks.

