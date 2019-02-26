Doncaster Rovers: Updates on injuries to Tom Anderson and Herbie Kane

Herbie Kane missed Doncaster Rovers’ defeat at Shrewsbury Town with a groin injury, boss Grant McCann has confirmed.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder was absent from the matchday 18 after picking up an injury on the training ground on Monday.

McCann believes the injury is not too severe for the 20-year-old.

“Herbie felt his groin in training on Monday,” he said.

“We’ll see where he is over the next couple of days.

“We don’t think it’s too bad.

“He’s had a little problem with his groin for a long time now. He missed a game not long ago really.

“We’ve got to manage him and hopefully get him back as soon as we can.”

Defender Tom Anderson was withdrawn during the first half after a clash of heads, with McCann revealing he was showing concussion-like symptoms.

“It was a bit of concussion,” McCann said.

“He went up for a header, clashed heads.

“I don’t know how bad he is but we’ll see.

“I think he was struggling to see.

“Andy Butler came on and was excellent.”

