Grant McCann says his Doncaster Rovers side must learn they are in for a fight in every single game as they look to secure a top six finish in League One.

A poor first half performance saw Rovers playing catch-up at Shrewsbury Town after falling behind to goals from Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell.

McCann was disappointed his side failed to stick to their game plan and frustrated after the same issue cost them victory against Scunthorpe United three days earlier.

“We’ve got to realise that every game is going to be a fight, it’s going to be tough,” McCann said.

“You can’t just willy-nilly and do you what you want to do on the pitch.

“You’ve got to stick to the plan and they did in the second half.”

Rovers were much improved after the break and created numerous chances to pull themselves back into the game.

But McCann felt the first half performances was the antithesis of what his team are usually about.

He said: “We had one player in the first half. We had that many having an off night in the first half and I think Mallik Wilks was the one that was causing the most problems.

“Everyone else was half a yard short, not getting to the ball, not getting on the ball.

“It was just everything we’re not about really.

“We were disappointing. We started the game poorly and were poor for the first half.

“We almost followed the second half performance at Scunthorpe. It was disappointing really.

“The second half we were outstanding. That is the way we know we can play with chance after chance.

“The ball didn’t go into the net but I’ll never have a go at my players for missing a chance. They have to be in that area.”

McCann confirmed that Tom Anderson was withdrawn in the first half due to a suspected concussion.

Victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow would have seen Rovers open up a five point lead inside the top six but McCann refused to label the defeat an opportunity missed.

“We didn’t see this game as an opportunity to do anything,” he said.

“It was just the next game.

“We’ve got 13 opportunities to get to try to get to where we want to be.

“There are plenty of games left.

“It’s the first defeat in six. We’re still on good form.

“We’ll take it on the chin and move onto Saturday.”