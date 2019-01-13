Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from defeat at Wycombe Wanderers

Doncaster Rovers let a two goal lead slip to lose at Wycombe Wanderers on a disappointing day in Buckinghamshire.

Here is how we rated the individual performances on the afternoon.

IAN LAWLOR 5

Largely untroubled throughout the game but his hesitation to come and collect the ball in a crowded allowed Wycombe to score the winner.

MATTY BLAIR 5

Really should have given Rovers an early lead after racing through only to fire wide and struggled to get forward throughout. Made way for Niall Mason.

TOM ANDERSON 6

Dealt with plenty thrown his way pretty comfortably, helping to restrict Wycombe to mainly shots from distance, particularly in second half.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Lucky not to be punished after gifting the ball to Nathan Tyson in the box in the first half but was pretty solid throughout.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Had more success breaking out of the Wycombe press but struggled to get forward in his typical fashion.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Was the brightest spark in midfield in the opening period but could not break forward as well as he has recently.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Nowhere near as effective as in recent weeks as Rovers’ midfield were stifled for much of the game. Dropped deep a little too much.

HERBIE KANE 6

Combative but struggled to create in his usual style. Did not get into advanced positions nearly as much as usual.

MALLIK WILKS 5

Saw very little of the ball in the opening period and forced out wide more often than not. He also missed two glorious chances early in the second half

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Fed on scraps in the first half but was a real driving force in early stages of second half, powering forward for both goals and crafting other opportunities

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Struggled to get on the ball in the first half but improved after break. A stunning ball in for Marquis’ goal.

Subs used

NIALL MASON 6

Good to see him back after six weeks out. A fairly solid presence after his introduction.

TOMMY ROWE 5

Scored with his first touch but gifted the ball to Cowan-Hall for Wycombe’s first goal and failed to close down Thompson for the equaliser.

ALFIE MAY n/a

Came on after Rovers were two up and had a decent chance to make it three

Subs not used

Marko Marosi, Aaron Lewis, AJ Greaves, Tyler Smith

