Doncaster Rovers let a two goal lead slip to suffer only their second defeat in 13 matches after a dramatic finish at Wycombe Wanderers

Rovers powered out of a slog of a first half to surge ahead after the break with John Marquis netting his 20th goal of the season before setting up substitute Tommy Rowe for the second.

But they could not put the game to bed and strikes from distance from Paris Cowan-Hall and Curtis Thompson - the second coming in the last minute - looked to have earned Wycombe a point.

But the hosts were not done and a looping header from Cowan-Hall snatched all three points deep into time added on.

