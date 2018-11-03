Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic

It was an afternoon to forget for Doncaster Rovers as they slipped to a third consecutive defeat on their trip to Charlton Athletic.

Here we rate the individual performances from Rovers at The Valley.

MARKO MAROSI 5

There will be big question marks over the keeper's part in Charlton's second as his attempts to keep out Grant's header were feeble and his position rooted to the line did not help.

NIALL MASON 6

Got forward really well in Rovers' bright opening to the game but struggled to adequately support an exposed Tom Anderson. He found space on the right in the second half

TOM ANDERSON 5

An incredibly difficult afternoon for the centre half who was given a torrid time by Karlan Grant. He struggled to track the striker, particularly from balls over the top.

ANDY BUTLER 5

He was caught flatfooted for Charlton's second and it proved incredibly costly. His misjudgement of Taylor's cross allowed Grant a free header.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Rovers' best creative threat in the second period with several good crosses providing at least a sense of danger.

MATTY BLAIR 6

As willing a runner as ever and burst forward on numerous occasions in the first half but struggled for the same influence after the break.

BEN WHITEMAN 5

The game passed him by in untypical fashion but he was not the only one who struggled to put his imprint on proceedings. As Charlton looked to consistently play wide or chip balls over the top, he was bypassed rather easily in the blocker role.

HERBIE KANE 6

As performance the manner of which has become expected from the midfielder. He desperately tried to craft in midfield, got into advanced positions and really should have opened the scoring early in the game. He took his fair share of knocks in the middle of the park also.

PAUL TAYLOR 5

It was hardly the ideal full league debut for the veteran who struggled to get into the game as Charlton twisted the knife in the first half. He showed his quality on the ball in deeper lying areas but not could not influence play in the areas that mattered.

JOHN MARQUIS 5

The striker really struggled for opportunities or to get into the advanced areas he typically finds on what was a frustrating afternoon all round for him. He missed a good chance with a back post header after a poor connection with the ball.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Helped to craft some good play in a strong opening 20 minutes for Rovers but became increasingly isolated as the game slipped away. He was replaced at the break as Grant McCann looked to inject energy into his side.

SUBS USED

ALFIE MAY 6

He provided the energy he was sent on the pitch to inject but it was a fruitless and thankless task. His runs created danger but the lack of threat from the team as a whole did not help his endeavours.

MALLIK WILKS 5

Initially a similar livewire to May, Wilks drifted out of the game as the reality of Rovers' situation grew more and more obvious.

JERMAINE ANDERSON n/a

Not much chance to influence anything for the loanee but, in truth, the game was finished as a contest by the time he was introduced

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Danny Amos, Ali Crawford, Alfie Beestin.

