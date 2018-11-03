Charlton Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Defensive fragility leads to third straight defeat

Doncaster Rovers suffered a third consecutive defeat as preventable goals proved costly at Charlton Athletic.

A positive start gave way to a disastrous 15 minute period in the first half as goals from Joe Aribo and Karlan Grant put Charlton in a position of comfort before the break.

And Rovers simply could not find the inspiration in the second half to mount any form of comeback as their poor run of form continued.

Rovers made three changes from the side that lost at Coventry City with Andy Butler and Niall Mason returning from suspension while Paul Taylor was handed his first league start for the club.

Ali Crawford and Mallik Wilks dropped to the bench with Joe Wright missing out entirely due to injury, which also ruled out goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who was replaced among the substitutes by Louis Jones.

Rovers began the game positively with Niall Mason seeing a pair of efforts from the edge of the box zip past the post as they pushed forward in number.

But they were behind on 19 minutes, conceding the first goal for the sixth time in their last seven league matches. Mason headed a corner onto his own bar and the ball dropped kindlyu for Aribo who slotted in from close range.

The goal deflated Rovers and Grant was inches away from doubling the hosts' lead as he slid onto a ball into the box.

But the striker made no mistake when presented with a glorious opportunity just after the half hour mark.

Peeling away from Andy Butler to meet Lyle Taylor's raking cross, he headed on goal with Marko Marosi unconvincing and unsuccessful in his attempt to keep the ball out.

Charlton found extra confidence with the second and looked the more likely to add to their score before the break with Grant a major threat.

And Jamie Ward struck the post with a free kick from 25 yards as the hosts pushed.

Grant McCann sent on both Wilks and Alfie May at the break to add energy to Rovers' front line but they struggled to mount any real threat.

May was a livewire but opportunities were scant as Charlton looked incredibly comfortable for the second period.

Ben Whiteman saw a first time shot from a Herbie Kane cross deflect wide while May fired straight at Steer after being played in by Matty Blair.

Charlton had their own opportunites as Aribo in particularly went close but a two goal lead was more than enough for Lee Bowyer's side.

Charlton: Steer; Dijksteel (Sarr 80), Pearce, Bielik, Solly; Cullen; Reeves (Marshall 68), Aribo; Ward; Grant, Taylor (Vetokele 63). Subs not used: Phillips, Pratley, Lapslie, Fosu.

Rovers: Marosi; Mason, T Anderson, Butler, Andrew; Blair (J Anderson 78), Whiteman, Kane; Taylor (Wilks 46), Marquis, Coppinger (May 46). Subs not used: Jones, Amos, Crawford, Beestin.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

Attendance: 9,873 (617 away)