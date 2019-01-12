Doncaster Rovers labelled ‘immature’ after Wycombe Wanderers defeat by frustrated Grant McCann

Grant McCann labelled his Doncaster Rovers side ‘immature’ for their approach after opening two goal lead in a game they would ultimately lose at Wycombe Wanderers.

Goals from Grant McCann and Tommy Rowe put Rovers in command with 20 minutes to go at Adams Park.

But McCann felt his side demonstrated a lack of care and attention to gift Wycombe a way back in which they emphatically claimed.

Paris Cowan-Hall scored twice - including the winner deep into time added on - with Curtis Thompson grabbing the other as the hosts dramatically turned the game on its head.

"I thought in the first half we lacked energy and tempo in our play," McCann said.

"I told the boys we were fortunate to come in at half time with the game 0-0 because they were better than us.

"But second half we upped our game, got a comfortable lead at 2-0 up.

"Then we stopped doing what we are good at. We stopped doing what got us into the lead.

"We started to take four or five touches on the ball, step-overs, showboating, clapping the fans.

"It was just really immature from us really.

"Their first two goals, we spoke at half time about getting to the ball quickly and we didn't get there quick enough.

"We let them shoot from the edge of the box and that is disappointing.

"We had chances. Alfie May could have scored to make it 3-0. Mallik had a couple of great chances. I think we had four one-on-ones in the game.

"We've got to learn. We're still learning.

"It's a new one for me - losing a game when we're 2-0 up.

"We'll all learn from it and move on."

McCann believed Wycombe's Dominic Gape should have been sent off for a high challenge on Herbie Kane with the score at 2-1.

"They should have been down to ten men if I'm honest," McCann said.

"The cut on Herbie's shin is disgusting. It's a straight red.

"But it is what it is."

