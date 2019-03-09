Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann slams ‘safe’ Rovers in AFC Wimbledon defeat

Grant McCann says his Doncaster Rovers side need to once again play like every game is their last as they look to reignite their push for a top six finish.

Rovers are now four matches without victory in League One after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon, during which striker John Marquis was sent off.

And McCann criticised his players for being ‘too safe’ and failing to turn the screw on the division’s bottom side.

"Safe – that is what we were,” McCann said.

"We looked a safe team. Everything was safe. We passed back too much, we didn't play with any real intensity especially in the first half.

"It's not like us really because the boys never get that message.

"We need to find the flair, the front foot, the creating chances, the playing with freedom - we need to find it because it was missing.

"Maybe one or two are just feeling a bit safe but we'll get it back.

"There are 11 games to go and we need to find it because the games are coming thick and fast.

"It's a disappointing result for us but there is a long way to go.”

McCann felt Rovers responded very well to going down to ten men with 40 minutes to go when Marquis received his second yellow card for a tussle with Wimbledon keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

But he says the intensity of Rovers was not what he hoped throughout the game.

"We reacted well as we always do in adversity,” he said.

"We want to get that out of them at the start of games.

"We want to get them reacting as if every game is the last they will ever play.

"At the minute we're not, we're a bit safe.

"We're having good spells but we need longer spells.

"We needed to take advantage in the first half but we were too safe. Playing backwards.

"We didn't look like we had a killer instinct in us."

