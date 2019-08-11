Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore has his sights set on one striker

Darren Moore

The Rovers boss was pleased to add former Rotherham United winger Jon Taylor on a two-year deal on Friday.

And his initial eagerness to add two forwards to his ranks has been streamlined to one in the immediacy, though he admits he will continue to explore all options of making new additions.

Moore remained characteristically tight-lipped but his primary target is understood to be a Premier League loanee and there is confidence a deal can be done.

The delay in making the signing is thought to be down to apprehension from the top flight club over whether to allow the forward to leave and potentially leave them short of back-up in attacking areas.

Should the green light be given for the move, a deal good be finalised in the next few days.

And Moore pledged to renew his push for the signing following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Rochdale.

“As soon as we get back, we’ll be straight on it,” Moore said.

“The individual has been identified, it’s just trying to get that one over the line.

“We’ve got an offer in on a couple – just give us one of them.

“We’ll push hard again, we really will.

“Take nothing away from the boys and what they’re doing for the team. We can't complain on that.

“We've come through the two opening games, two very difficult games.

On whether he will pursue further attacking options should be get his primary target in, Moore said he will examine both what is available and what his squad needs.

But he also suggested Kieran Sadlier should not be overlooked after grabbing two goals in two games during his time as the auxilliary lone forward.

“We’ll look at it,” Moore said.

“Sads has contributed really well and we can’t go away from what he’s done.

“He's been up there, working his socks off for the team and nobody can argue with his contribution to the team and his ability.”