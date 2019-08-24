Doncaster Rovers 2 Lincoln City 1: Jon Taylor the hero as Rovers make it back-to-back wins
Substitute Jon Taylor grabbed his first goal for Doncaster Rovers to ensure they made it back-to-back wins by beating Lincoln City.
Taylor struck seven minutes from time after brilliant work by fellow sub Kazaiah Sterling to secure the three points from a highly competitive fixture.
Niall Ennis put Rovers ahead on 13 minutes with a stunning strike only for Jorge Grant to level the scores early in the second half.
Darren Moore made one change from the side that beat Fleetwood Town with Madger Gomes replacing Ben Sheaf, who missed out entirely.
Lincoln made the stronger start, pushing forward with real aggression and plenty of energy.
But it was Rovers who took the lead, courtesy of a piece of brilliance from Ennis.
He brought down a long ball forward with an excellent touch, shifted it onto his left foot and lashed into the top corner from 25 yards.
The goal lifted Rovers with Ennis and Tom Anderson both seeing efforts go close.
Lincoln roared back late in the half but got the equaliser on 57 minutes when Grant pulled away from his marker at the back post to sidefoot in.
The visitors looked the stronger side in a competitive second half but Rovers found the winning goal seven minutes from time.
Sterling powered past his marker and, after seeing an initial effort saved, picked out Taylor who slammed in from eight yards.
ROVERS: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Gomes (Blair 87); Sadlier, Coppinger (Sterling 72), May (Taylor 72); Ennis. Subs not used: Dieng, Blaney, Crawford, Longbottom.
LINCOLN: Vickers; Toffolo, O'Connor (Chapman 86), Shackell, Payne, Bostwick, Walker (Akinde 68), Grant, Morrell, Eardley, Anderson (Andrade 67). Subs not used: Smith, Bolger, Chapman, Lewis, Akinde, Sault.
REFEREE: Craig Hicks (Surrey)
ATTENDANCE: 10,177 (3,120)